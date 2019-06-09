Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over debt storm

A local banking institution has petitioned Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the director of salary services bureau to garnish the salary of an Air Force officer, Arnold Pullen in a bid to recover US$262 000 debt.

The Central Africa Building Society Bank (CABS) approached the High Court and applied for a garnish order and a monthly payment of US$1 000.

Court heard the judgement debt arises from unauthorised overdrafts utilised by Pullen and remains outstanding and unsatisfied.

Muchinguri-Kashiri was cited as the first respondent in the application while the director of the Salary Services Bureau and Pullen were cited as second and third respondents respectively.

“On the 2nd of April 2019, the applicant obtained an order against the 3rd respondent in the sum of US$262 208 together with interest thereon at the rate of 20% per annum and costs of suit on a legal practitioner and client scale.