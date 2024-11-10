Mnangagwa and Azerbaijan Presidents Discuss Bilateral Cooperation at COP29

Spread the love

Baku,— President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the COP29 climate summit, underscoring the importance of international cooperation on pressing global issues.

President Aliyev expressed his appreciation to President Mnangagwa for attending the COP29 summit, highlighting the importance of collaboration on climate issues affecting developing nations. He noted that the high-level visit from Zimbabwe presented a valuable opportunity to enhance ties and explore avenues for stronger cooperation between Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe.

“This visit sets the foundation for robust collaboration,” Aliyev stated, emphasising the range of possibilities for building a partnership between the two countries. He further noted that Zimbabwe’s presence in Baku underscored both nations’ commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and engagement.

President Mnangagwa conveyed his gratitude for the warm reception, congratulating President Aliyev on his recent re-election, which he described as a testament to the Azerbaijani people’s trust and confidence in his leadership. Mnangagwa expressed satisfaction with the meeting, recognising it as a platform to advance the diplomatic and economic agenda shared by both nations.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to political collaboration, highlighting the importance of establishing a structured mechanism for regular political consultations. They celebrated their nations’ productive cooperation within international bodies, including the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement, where both countries actively contribute to advocating for the interests of developing nations.

In light of the growing challenges posed by climate change, the discussion also focused on strengthening ties in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind energy initiatives. Both leaders acknowledged the vulnerability of developing nations to climate impacts and called for increased collaboration in sustainable energy to help mitigate these risks.

Additionally, the Presidents proposed the formation of a working group to develop joint projects in key sectors such as agriculture and education. They agreed to encourage the exchange of delegations between the two countries, aiming to foster knowledge-sharing and support capacity-building initiatives.

The meeting marked a promising development in Azerbaijan-Zimbabwe relations, with both leaders pledging continued support for a comprehensive partnership that addresses shared priorities and enhances regional and international cooperation.

