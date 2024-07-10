Auxillia Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe highly appreciates Belarus’ support

Spread the love

MINSK,– Zimbabwe highly appreciates the support provided by Belarus, First Lady of Zimbabwe Auxillia Mnangagwa said as she met with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko in Minsk on 10 July, BelTA has learned.



First of all, Auxillia Mnangagwa thanked the Belarusian head of state for the invitation to visit Belarus again and for the opportunity to come to Minsk with a big delegation. “We are very happy to be here and we appreciate the warm welcome we have received in Belarus,” she said. The Zimbabwean delegation includes representatives of a women’s public association under the patronage of the first lady; members of this association represent companies working in various economic sectors, including mining, agriculture, banking, information and tourism. The delegation will meet with members of the Belarusian Women’s Union and study the cultural potential of Belarus. In turn, Zimbabwe will present “a small piece of its culture” in Belarus, said Auxillia Mnangagwa.



The first lady thanked Aleksandr Lukashenko personally for the support that Belarus provides to the government of Zimbabwe and its leader Emmerson Mnangagwa. “Our country is also under sanctions, which makes your support particularly valuable.”

One example of such assistance was the transfer of a mobile medical complex equipped with an X-ray machine to Zimbabwe. “We got a ‘mobile hospital’ and it means a lot to us,” emphasized Auxillia Mnangagwa. According to her, this mobile clinic has already proved useful in improving public health, especially women’s health; therefore Zimbabwean people are immensely grateful to the Belarusian side for this assistance.

