PARIS, France – Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s visit to Paris, France—where she has been hosted at the opulent Palais de l’Élysée by French First Lady Brigitte Macron—has sparked criticism back home, with many questioning the practicality and benefits of such diplomatic gestures in the face of worsening economic conditions in Zimbabwe.

Invited as the Guest of Honour for UNESCO’s Africa Week celebrations, Mrs Mnangagwa used the opportunity to discuss issues such as women’s empowerment, education, health, tourism, and child protection with her French counterpart. However, critics argue that these discussions lacked concrete outcomes and were more symbolic than substantive.

“There is nothing to show for these high-profile meetings except photo opportunities and vague promises,” said one political analyst. “While citizens are grappling with inflation, drug shortages, and a collapsing public health system, the First Lady is busy exchanging pleasantries in Paris.”

The First Lady also praised France’s support for restoration work at Great Zimbabwe and the Matobo Hills—projects facilitated by UNESCO. Yet, some observers questioned why local heritage sites require foreign intervention at all, pointing to the government’s misplaced priorities and chronic underfunding of cultural and development sectors.

“The praise for France’s role in restoring our heritage sites underscores how little we are investing in our own history,” said a heritage conservation expert. “It’s embarrassing that foreign agencies are doing what our own institutions should be leading.”

The trip has reignited debate about the role of unelected figures like First Ladies in state affairs, especially when their international engagements lack transparency or measurable outcomes.

As Zimbabweans continue to endure daily hardships, critics argue that symbolic diplomacy abroad offers little relief to the challenges facing the majority back home.

