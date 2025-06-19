Auxillia Mnangagwa Skips London Summit Amid Protests and Calls for Visa Ban

Spread the love

LONDON, United Kingdom — Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, did not attend the First Ladies of Africa Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) Summit in London this week, avoiding planned protests over allegations of human rights abuses and corruption linked to Zimbabwe’s ruling administration.

Mnangagwa, who was billed as a speaker at the two-day gathering at the Royal Leonardo Hotel near Tower Bridge from June 17 to 18, instead travelled to Dubai ahead of the Merck Foundation’s First Ladies Initiative Summit, which runs from June 18 to 19.

Her absence follows mounting pressure on the FLAIR Summit organisers after British Labour MP Dawn Butler withdrew from the event last week, reportedly prompting an emergency meeting in which the decision was made to quietly revoke Mnangagwa’s invitation.

However, Zimbabwean presidential spokesman George Charamba maintained that the first lady herself opted out, claiming she was “overcommitted” with other engagements. “You can be invited, but you can also turn down an invite,” Charamba told state media.

Despite her absence, dozens of Zimbabwean activists gathered outside the London venue, brandishing banners condemning the Mnangagwa government’s record on human rights. Placards read: “Zanu PF regime stop abductions, persecution, corruption, brutality and human rights violations,” and labelled the first lady as the “First Lady of Injustice.” Another banner urged, “FLAIR Summit don’t normalise oppression.”

Dickson Chikwizo, one of the organisers of the protest, said the demonstration had achieved its goal. “We peacefully protested against Auxillia Mnangagwa’s planned attendance at the FLAIR Summit. She failed to turn up, and our mission was accomplished,” he said.

In addition to the protest, campaigners delivered a petition to 10 Downing Street, calling on the UK government to deny the first lady a visa in light of the allegations against her and her husband’s administration.

The no-show comes at a time when Zimbabwe’s government faces growing international scrutiny for its handling of dissent, media freedom, and allegations of systematic corruption and state-sponsored abuses — issues that continue to dog President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s pledge of reform since taking office in 2017. – ZimLive