Auxillia Mnangagwa heading to the UK

Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is set to face a storm of protests and tough questions when she visits the United Kingdom in June, amid growing outrage over human rights abuses and the continued detention of journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

Rights activists based in the UK have announced plans to stage demonstrations outside the venue of the First Ladies of African Impact and Resilience (FLAIR) summit, where Auxillia is scheduled to deliver an address. The activists accuse her of representing a regime that routinely suppresses media freedom and violates democratic norms.

The spotlight on her visit intensified on Wednesday during a debate in the House of Lords. Lord Johnny Oates urged British lawmakers to confront the Zimbabwean first lady over the incarceration of Mhlanga, who has now been detained for nearly two months without bail.

“Mhlanga’s only crime was having the temerity to conduct an interview with a former war veteran who opposes President Mnangagwa’s desire to extend his term in office and exposed the criminal corruption of the regime and the president’s family,” Lord Oates said.

He described Zimbabwe as a country where “media freedom has been under siege for decades,” citing the intimidation, detention, and even murder of journalists, as well as attacks on printing presses.

“I note that the president’s wife is due to speak at a summit in London in June. I hope that members of our parliament who are choosing to take part will challenge Zimbabwe’s first lady on the continued detention of Blessed Mhlanga and the overall brutality of the regime she represents,” Lord Oates added.

The debate, initiated by Baroness Mobarik, focused on global efforts to protect journalists through the UK-backed Media Freedom Coalition. Both Lords warned that the United Kingdom should not consider normalising relations with Zimbabwe while the Zanu PF government continues to flout human rights obligations.

Zimbabwe remains suspended from the Commonwealth, with several member states opposing its re-admission, citing persistent abuses against journalists, political opponents, and civil society.

Auxillia’s visit to London, intended to spotlight her charity work, is now shaping up to be overshadowed by protests and a deepening diplomatic embarrassment for Harare. Zimbabwean rights groups in the diaspora are mobilising to ensure their voices are heard, with plans for placards and rallies calling for Mhlanga’s immediate release and a return to democratic values in Zimbabwe.

As Auxillia prepares to travel to the UK, the trip is set to test not just her international standing, but also Zimbabwe’s increasingly strained relations with the West.

