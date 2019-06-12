Apostle Chiwenga’s Aide responds to Clergyman’s death reports

Apostle Talent Chiwenga’s aide, Pastor Marange has dismissed as false and malicious Facebook reports suggesting that the preacher was involved in a fatal road accident today. The message suggested that Chiwenga had passed away after he was involved in a traffic accident along Masvingo road.

Responding to the message, Pastor Marange said:

I saw the same rumour (on Facebook), we do not normally respond to such. It is not true.

Below is one of the messages which has since been dismissed by Chiwenga’s handlers:

Controversial preacher and government critic Apostle Talent Chiwenga has been involved in a serious accident in Zimbabwe, the Mail & Telegraph can exclusively reveal. The accident which is believed to have happened very early in the morning claimed at least one life. Sources close the family have confirmed that at least one body has been identified at a mortuary situated within a general hospital. It is believed that at least two other people perished. “One of the bodies, the one of a male person cannot be located. Some of his relatives have been told but the body is not at the mortuary where the others are”, the source said in a text message. Chiwenga, a fierce critic of the government had complained of being targeted by state agents, a claim which was never authenticated but went largely believed due to the highly charged sermons he delivered attacking the country’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, whom he claimed is his cousin. Chiwenga has in the past won himself more enemies than friends, attacking fellow preachers Emmanuel Makandiwa, and Walter Magaya. A few days ago he attacked Tv personality turned prophet Oscar Pambuka, whom he called a joke. According to the highly placed source, there is a highly likelihood that Chiwenga is either dead or seriously injured. “We are afraid he maybe dead. The bodies of the deceased were taken to hospital but one is missing. We also cannot locate Talent, so we fear his either dead or hurt”, the source said.

More: ZW News