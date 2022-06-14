Another Zimbabwe army ex-General dies

Major-General (Retired) Sydney Bhebe has died.

He was 61.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) director of public relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said Maj-Gen Bhebe died on Monday at Avenues Clinic.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

“The Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant-General David Sigauke, regrets to announce the untimely passing on of Major-General (Rtd) Sydney Bhebe.

“Major-General Bhebe died on Monday evening, June 13, 2022, at the Avenues Clinic in Harare,” reads the statement.

He was born on December 30, 1960 at Masase Mission Hospital in Mberengwa District, Midlands Province.

He grew up in Tinhayi Kraal under Chief Mtevaidze also in Mberengwa.

“He did his primary education from Grade 1 to 3 at Masase Primary School from 1967 to 1969, Mavorovondo Primary School for Grade 4 in 1970, Chiremba Primary School in Epworth, Harare, in 1971 for Grade 5, Mnene Boarding School and Danamombe Primary School in Mberengwa for Grade 6 in 1972 and completed his primary education in 1973 at Msiningira Primary School also in Mberengwa,” added the statement.

He subsequently did his secondary education at Masase Secondary School from 1974 to 1977.

He joined the Liberation Struggle under the Zimbabwe African People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) after crossing the border into Zambia via Botswana in April 1977.

At Independence, he was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army on April 1, 1981.

He rose through the ranks to Major-General in 2021, the rank he retired with from the ZNA that same year.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 15 Cranborne West Married Quarters, Hatfield, Harare.

