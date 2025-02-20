Andy Muridzo Sells Wicknell Chivhayo’s Mercedes-Benz Amid Financial Troubles

Spread the love

HARARE – Afro-fusion musician Andy Muridzo has reportedly sold the Mercedes-Benz C200 he received as a gift from businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, according to his estranged wife, Mai Keketso.

Mai Keketso alleged that Muridzo parted with the luxury vehicle due to financial difficulties. “He sold the car because of financial problems,” she claimed. The artist has not publicly responded to the allegation.

The car was part of a fleet of high-end vehicles distributed to musicians and other public figures in 2023. While officially presented as personal gifts from Chivhayo, the cars are widely believed to have originated from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family, with Chivhayo acting as their frontman.

Chivhayo, known for his close ties to the Mnangagwa regime, has in the past warned beneficiaries against selling the vehicles, insisting they were intended to elevate their status and facilitate their careers. His public stance on the matter has raised questions about the real purpose behind the car giveaways, with critics suggesting they were part of a broader political influence campaign.

Muridzo’s decision to sell the vehicle could put him at odds with Chivhayo, who has previously demanded accountability from artists who misuse his gifts. In some cases, he has even moved to reclaim cars from recipients he felt were undeserving or ungrateful.

The sale also highlights concerns about Muridzo’s financial stability. Once considered a rising star in Zimbabwe’s music industry, the singer has faced multiple challenges, including contractual disputes, personal scandals, and allegations of poor financial management. His move to sell the Mercedes-Benz has reignited debates about musicians’ reliance on handouts rather than sustainable financial planning.

Fans have taken to social media with mixed reactions, with some sympathising with Muridzo’s plight while others criticised him for failing to maintain the vehicle. The incident has also sparked renewed scrutiny of Chivhayo’s influence in Zimbabwe’s entertainment industry and his role as a conduit for the Mnangagwa family’s largesse.

Neither Muridzo nor Chivhayo has publicly commented on the matter.

