ANC Rejects Calls to Move SADC Summit from Zimbabwe Amid Crackdown on Activists

HARARE – The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling party, has dismissed calls from its coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance (DA), to relocate the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit from Zimbabwe. The DA’s request follows a series of arrests of activists and opposition members in Zimbabwe.

ANC spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi stated, “If there are any issues needing the region’s attention in Zimbabwe, they would be discussed in Zim, not away from it.” This firm stance underscores the ANC’s support for holding the summit as planned, despite growing concerns about human rights violations in the host country.

The arrests in Zimbabwe have drawn international condemnation, with human rights organizations and opposition groups alleging a targeted crackdown ahead of the summit. High-profile activists, including Namatai Kwekweza, a recipient of the 2023 Kofi Annan NextGen Democracy Prize, have been detained, sparking fears of escalating repression.

Kwekweza, alongside three other activists—Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo—was arrested by state security agents at Robert Mugabe Airport. They face charges of disorderly conduct and remain in custody, with their bail application set for Monday.

The Zimbabwean government, meanwhile, insists that these actions are necessary to maintain peace and order. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to clamp down on any attempts to incite violence ahead of the SADC Summit, which will see leaders from 16 countries convene in Harare.

“We will not allow mischief-makers to instigate violence,” Mnangagwa declared during a recent address, emphasizing the country’s commitment to showcasing a peaceful environment for the summit.

Despite these assurances, the DA argues that the current climate in Zimbabwe is unsuitable for hosting the summit. “Moving the summit is essential to send a strong message against the suppression of democratic rights,” the DA’s statement read.

The ANC, however, remains resolute. “Issues concerning Zimbabwe should be addressed within Zimbabwe,” Godlimpi reiterated, dismissing the DA’s proposal.

As the SADC Summit approaches, the international community will be closely watching Zimbabwe, balancing diplomatic engagements with growing concerns over human rights and political freedom.

