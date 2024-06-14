ANC Forges Coalition Government With the Boers’ Party – Sources

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG — In a surprising political development, the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have agreed to form a coalition government.

This unprecedented alliance also includes the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The coalition is being branded as a “Government of National Unity,” though many view this as a euphemism, given the significant ideological and policy differences between the parties involved. This collaboration is particularly intriguing due to the wide chasm in the political agendas of the ANC, DA, IFP, and PA.

For voters, this coalition represents a dramatic shift from the rhetoric used during the election campaigns. Observers expect to see politicians setting aside their previously staunch positions in favor of a unified government approach.

The DA’s platform, which aligns closely with market demands, is expected to dominate the coalition’s policies. This alignment with market interests is seen as a key factor in the formation of the coalition.

The Patriotic Alliance’s “Abahambe” agenda, which focuses on anti-immigrant policies, appears to be sidelined. The agenda was overwhelmingly rejected by voters, with the PA receiving support mainly from the Coloured community rather than from xenophobes.

The DA, which supports the regularization of undocumented immigrants and the simplification of the Critical Skills Visa, stands in stark opposition to the PA’s stance on immigration.

This coalition marks a new era in South African politics, with significant implications for governance and development. The formation of this coalition is expected to shift the political landscape, bringing about changes that will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers.

As the ANC, DA, IFP, and PA navigate their coalition, the coming months will reveal how these parties manage their ideological differences and what impact their collaboration will have on the country’s future.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...