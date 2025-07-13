Analyst Slams Mnangagwa’s 2030 Agenda as Hollow, Warns of Regional Fallout from Zimbabwe’s Crisis Ask ChatGPT

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwean former journalist and political analyst Jealousy Mawarire delivered a searing critique of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s governance during a live interview on Newzroom Afrika last night, broadcast from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking with characteristic candour, Mawarire dissected the ruling Zanu PF government’s much-publicised Vision 2030 agenda, describing it as a hollow political slogan lacking credible policy direction or tangible developmental milestones. He questioned the sincerity and feasibility of the government’s economic targets, citing widespread corruption, policy inconsistencies, and institutional decay as critical obstacles.

Central to the discussion was the recently established Land Tenure Implementation Committee, which Mawarire said risks becoming another politicised mechanism that fails to resolve Zimbabwe’s decades-long land governance issues. He raised alarm over what he described as “opaque and partisan land allocation processes” that continue to fuel inequality, food insecurity, and rural poverty.

“Land reform was supposed to empower citizens, not create new elites while dispossessing ordinary people of economic agency,” Mawarire said.

He also took aim at what he labelled “industrial-scale looting” of public resources, citing state capture, tender manipulation, and illicit financial outflows as key drivers of underdevelopment and macroeconomic instability. Zimbabwe has consistently ranked among the most corrupt countries on Transparency International’s index, and recent reports have revealed billions lost annually to corruption in sectors ranging from mining and agriculture to public procurement.

Mawarire warned that the short- to medium-term implications of these failures extend beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. He said the Southern African region faces destabilising consequences if Zimbabwe’s economic collapse persists, particularly through migratory pressures, cross-border crime, and regional trade disruptions.

“Zimbabwe used to be one of Africa’s most promising economies. It had robust infrastructure, a skilled population, and vibrant industries. Today, that legacy is in ruins — not because of sanctions as government propaganda suggests, but due to leadership and governance failures stretching from Mugabe to Mnangagwa,” Mawarire said.

The analyst further argued that the 2030 agenda – which envisions an “upper middle-income economy” within five years – is implausible given current economic indicators, including high unemployment, a failing currency, dilapidated infrastructure, and a rapidly shrinking public health and education system.

With Zimbabwe approaching yet another election cycle under contentious conditions, Mawarire concluded by stressing the urgent need for comprehensive political reforms, genuine national dialogue, and international re-engagement anchored in transparency and democratic accountability.

The interview comes at a time when frustration is mounting both domestically and within the diaspora, as millions of Zimbabweans continue to grapple with the fallout of decades of economic decline and authoritarian rule.