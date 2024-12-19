Amid Deteriorating Relations, Zambia’s Hichilema Reaches Out to Mnangagwa

HARARE – Amid strained diplomatic relations, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has reached out to his bitter regional rival Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday, sending a special message through former Vice President and Special Envoy, Enock Kavindele.

A statement from the Office of the President of Zimbabwe, posted on X, confirmed that Mnangagwa and Kavindele held a private, closed-door meeting. However, despite the significance of the visit, the communications department of Mnangagwa’s office notably refrained from explicitly stating that Kavindele was sent by President Hichilema. This omission may hint at lingering tensions between the two neighbouring leaders.

The statement shared by the Zimbabwean President’s office read: “H.E. President [Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa] receives a special message delivered by a Zambian Special Envoy, former Vice President, Hon Enock Kavindele.”

After the meeting, Kavindele addressed journalists but did not disclose specific details of the discussions. He did, however, highlight the enduring relationship between Zimbabwe and Zambia, emphasizing the importance of regular consultation between the two countries. Kavindele also clarified that this visit was distinct from his previous one, which had been focused on seeking Zimbabwe’s support for Zambia’s candidate for the presidency of the African Development Bank.

“Zimbabwe and Zambia have a special relationship that necessitates constant and regular consultation,” Kavindele told the press, adding his appreciation for Zimbabwe’s backing of Zambia’s candidate, which led to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) endorsing Zambia’s bid.

Despite their long-standing history of cooperation, the relationship between Zimbabwe and Zambia has not been without its challenges. Both nations share a deep bond, tracing back to the colonial era when Zambia played a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle by providing refuge and support to freedom fighters. However, diplomatic tensions have emerged on various occasions.

A notable point of contention occurred in 2023, when Nevers Mumba, former Vice President of Zambia and head of the SADC Election Observer Mission (SEOM) in Zimbabwe, presented a critical report on Zimbabwe’s elections, which caused diplomatic friction between the two nations.

Further straining relations, in June 2024, President Mnangagwa made controversial remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He accused the United States of increasing its military presence in Zambia, an act he claimed was aimed at isolating Zimbabwe.

The comments sparked a diplomatic row, prompting the Zambian government to seek mediation from both SADC and the African Union (AU). Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, condemned Mnangagwa’s remarks, describing them as an “unwarranted attack on Zambia’s sovereignty,” which only served to escalate tensions between the two neighbours.

Despite these hurdles, the diplomatic outreach through Kavindele signals a potential thawing of relations and an acknowledgement of the need for dialogue. Analysts suggest that while the diplomatic rift between Zimbabwe and Zambia remains, both governments may be working toward a resolution in order to preserve the historically close ties between the two nations.

As both leaders navigate the delicate terrain of their diplomatic relationship, all eyes will be on future interactions and whether this visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in Zimbabwe-Zambia relations.