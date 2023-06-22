Allies tell Robert Chapman to back Chamisa

The Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) in Bulawayo Province has called on its leader, Robert Chapman, to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse the main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The party believes that Chapman’s candidacy will divide the opposition vote and ultimately benefit the ruling party, ZANU-PF.

In a statement, DUZ emphasized its refusal to be seen as sellouts who assist the ZANU-PF regime by further fragmenting the opposition vote. They urged their sympathizers, supporters, structures, and members to rally behind CCC and vote for change, including electing CCC councillors and MPs across the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, as well as supporting Adv Nelson Chamisa as the presidential candidate.

DUZ chose not to submit nomination forms in their province as a strategic move to prioritize the protection of Bulawayo and avoid enabling the current regime. The decision to support CCC and Chamisa was made through majority consensus in the provincial leadership and consultation with their structures. They cited factors such as lack of inclusivity of the region and province in the advisory board and national structure, as well as a deviation from fundamental core values and the DUZ constitution, as reasons for their decision.

The statement also mentioned that another opposition party, EFF Zimbabwe, will not field a presidential candidate but instead support ZANU-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom they consider a like-minded party.

In the meantime, major parties such as ZANU-PF, CCC, MDC, and NCA have filed their candidates’ nomination registers for the upcoming general elections scheduled for August 23.

Please note that the information provided is based on the statement issued by DUZ and may require further confirmation from reliable sources.

