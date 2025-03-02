Allegations Surface Linking Mabel Chinomona and Mnangagwa to Secret Child and Farm Looting Scandal

Spread the love

HARARE – Explosive allegations have emerged on social media claiming that Senate President Mabel Chinomona and President Emmerson Mnangagwa have a child together named Farai Chinomona. The claims further accuse Chinomona of looting farms and allegedly gifting one of them to her daughter in Mashonaland East.

The accusations surfaced in a viral Facebook post by an unnamed woman, who alleged that Chinomona is staunchly defending Mnangagwa due to their personal ties.

“Mabel Chinomona is desperately trying to defend her lover and the father of her child, Farai Chinomona. Farai has a looted farm in Mashonaland East, but we will reclaim it—after all, it’s one man, one farm, and their family.

Enjoy the farm while it lasts, along with your looting at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe. No wonder Mabel is loudly supporting #ED2030, and she is tipped to replace VP Chiwenga with Zanu PF women’s league women’s quota in the presidium,” read part of the post.

The allegations, though unverified, have ignited controversy and debate across political circles, with many questioning the authenticity of the claims and their potential implications for Chinomona’s political future.

Chinomona, a key ally of Mnangagwa, has been a vocal supporter of the #ED2030 agenda, which aims to extend Mnangagwa’s leadership beyond his current term. Speculation is rife that she is being positioned as a successor to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga through the ZANU PF Women’s League quota in the presidium.

The allegations have also reignited public discourse on corruption, particularly regarding land ownership and resource allocation in Zimbabwe. Accusations of farm looting have long plagued the political elite, with numerous cases of multiple farm ownership in direct violation of the government’s land reform policies.

As of now, neither Chinomona nor the President’s office has responded to the allegations. However, the claims have sparked calls for transparency and accountability regarding land redistribution and political favoritism within government structures.

The unfolding developments will likely put Chinomona under further scrutiny, as the public awaits an official response to these allegations.

