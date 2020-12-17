All Harare City Council officials on bail asked not to turn up for work

Harare Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Tafadzwa Muguti has warned council employees who are currently facing various criminal charges not to report to work until they are cleared by the courts of any wrong doing.

Muguti was among 10 PDCs appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in August, with a mandate to assist “Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs with technical and administrative support needed to promote economic growth, create jobs and uplift people’s living standards.”

The appointment of PDCs has been criticised by the MDC-run councils as usurping the roles of Mayors such that the ruling party assumes authority in the affairs of council.

In a letter addressed to four local authorities under the Harare Province, Muguti said some council employees out on bail and those under investigation were now colluding with their superiors for reinstatement before their cases are finalised before the courts.

“Please be advised that employees who are currently out on bail should not be allowed back to work until investigations and the cases are concluded at the courts,” Muguti said.

“We note with concern that employs currently out on bail are colluding with some officials to be reinstated or elevated to senior positions within the council in order to influence the ongoing investigations as well as intimidate other staff members from testifying and cooperating with investigators” he added.

There are four local authorities operating under the Harare Metropolitan Province and these are City of Harare, Chitungwiza Municipality, Ruwa Local Board and Epworth Local Board.

City of Harare is the most affected with almost all of its senior management and councillors currently facing criminal charges.

Among the conditions in which they were admitted to bail is that they should not interfere with witnesses. – Source: Zim Morning Post