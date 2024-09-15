Airforce Helicopter Crashes After Mnangagwa’s Birthday Bash

Spread the love

MASVINGO – A helicopter belonging to the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) crashed during takeoff this afternoon at Masvingo Airport, shortly after transporting passengers from President Mnangagwa’s birthday celebrations.

Mnangagwa turned 82 on September 15, 2024, and more than 30,000 youths from all 10 provinces attended the event.

According to sources within the AFZ, who spoke exclusively to The Zimbabwe Mail, no casualties have been reported. However, the extent of injuries or damage to the helicopter remains unclear as investigations are still ongoing.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still emerging. Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, confirmed the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating: “There was an aviation incident involving one of the Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopters that travelled to Masvingo today.

Thankfully, there were no casualties. Civil aviation authorities are investigating, and their findings will be shared with the nation when available.”

Zimbabwe operates Russian-manufactured helicopters. Further updates are expected once official investigations conclude.

Zanu PF’s alleged lavish US$2 million birthday bash for President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly in the cross hairs of the international donor community after the country recently extended a begging bowl to raise over US$2 billion to avert starvation in Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean government is known for throwing money like confetti pampering ministers, judges, lawmakers and chiefs while millions of the population face food shortages after the Mnangagwa government declared the El Niño-induced drought a state of disaster.

This is a developing story…….

