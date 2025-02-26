Air Zimbabwe Evacuates Injured SA Soldiers from DRC Conflict

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG – An Air Zimbabwe Boeing 767-200, operating as a shuttle ambulance under the call sign FSK150, has successfully airlifted injured soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid ongoing conflict in the region.

The evacuation mission, which included troops from South Africa, Tanzania, and Malawi, aimed to provide urgent medical assistance to those wounded during military operations in the DRC.

According to aviation sources, the aircraft departed from Kinshasa and made multiple stops to facilitate the repatriation of the injured personnel to their respective countries. The mission underscores the growing humanitarian concerns surrounding the conflict, which has intensified in recent weeks.

The soldiers, who had been stationed in the DRC as part of regional military operations, sustained injuries during clashes involving various armed groups. Due to worsening security conditions and medical emergencies, an urgent evacuation was coordinated with regional military and diplomatic officials. Reports indicate that the wounded were initially stabilized at a field medical facility before being airlifted to hospitals in their home countries for further treatment.

Air Zimbabwe, which has previously undertaken humanitarian and medical evacuation flights, played a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of the injured personnel. The airline’s involvement highlights its continued engagement in regional security and humanitarian operations, despite ongoing operational and financial challenges.

Military analysts suggest that the latest evacuations signal the escalating security crisis in the DRC, where armed groups continue to pose threats to stability. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has deployed forces in the region in an effort to restore order, but the situation remains volatile.

As the conflict in the DRC persists, regional governments are expected to enhance their response strategies, including military support, diplomatic negotiations, and further humanitarian interventions.

Authorities have yet to provide official casualty figures, but sources indicate that several troops remain in critical condition. Further updates are expected as governments and military officials assess the evolving situation.

