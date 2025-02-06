Air Force of Zimbabwe Pilot Dies in Training Jet Crash Near Gweru

Spread the love

GWERU– The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) have confirmed the tragic death of Air Lieutenant Nesbert Tambudza, who died in an aircraft crash during a training mission near the Guinea Fowl area in Gweru.

The accident involved a Karakorum-8 (K-8) jet trainer, which was extensively damaged upon impact with the ground.

The Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General PV Sibanda, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the young and talented pilot.

In a statement, he said, “The news of the death of Air Lieutenant Tambudza has been received with heavy hearts, and all officers and members are in mourning over the sad loss of a talented pilot.”

Air Lieutenant Tambudza, who was undergoing a jet flying conversion training course at Number 2 Squadron, Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru, had shown immense potential and was in the final phases of training on the K-8 jet at the time of the incident.

The crash occurred approximately 5 kilometres east of Guinea Fowl. No civilian casualties or property damage were reported. The ZDF has initiated a Board of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident.

General Sibanda extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the officers, men, and women of the ZDF, saying, “We express our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and colleagues of our departed officer, Air Lieutenant Tambudza.”

Arrangements for Air Lieutenant Tambudza’s funeral parade and burial will be announced in due course.

