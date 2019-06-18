News Ticker

Ailing General Chiwenga appointed Acting President

June 18, 2019 Staff Reporter Headlines, Zimbabwe 0

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga
Vice President Coinstantino Nyikadzino Chiwenga has been appointed Acting President. This was announced on Tuesday when President Emmerson  Mnangagwa left the country headed to Mozambique.

Zimlive reported that Mnangagwa left the country without his two Vice Presidents present to attend the usual  airport farewell rituals.

Chiwenga is reportedly to be very unwell to appear in public following lengthy treatment in India recently.

Mnangagwa  will join other African leaders in Mozambique for the 12th Africa-US Business Summit themed ‘Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable US-Africa Partnership’. Zimbabwe has an opportunity to engage, network, explore and advocate for trade and investment.

