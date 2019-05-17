Actress gets death threats over Magaya

One of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya’s personal bodyguards yesterday appeared in court on allegations of issuing death threats to prominent actress Charity Dhlodhlo, who was reportedly revealing sordid details about the controversial churchman’s business and private life.

James Dzamu (41), who resides at PHD Ministries compound in Waterfalls, Harare, appeared before magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje at Mbare Magistrates’ Courts facing charges of threats to commit murder.

Dzamu was remanded out of custody on his own recognition.

He was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to continue residing at his given address.

It is alleged that on December 12 2018 Dhlodhlo, who appeared in the popular local soap opera Studio 263 as Mai Madziva, arrived at her Waterfalls home only to find Dzamu waiting for her.

Dzamu approached Dhlodhlo and issued the chilling death threats.

“Charity if you want to die keep on doing what you are doing talking about (Prophet) Magaya,” he reportedly said.

The court heard that after uttering these threats, Dzamu left and Dhlodhlo proceeded to Waterfalls Police Station and reported the matter.