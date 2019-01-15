News Ticker

Activist Evan Mawarire claims he is being silenced over #ShutDownZim chaos

Pastor Evan Mawarire

While calm has been restored to much of Zimbabwe following a national shutdown on Monday January 14, a well-known activist and pastor, Evan Mawarire, claims that he is being “silenced” for his opinions about the situation.

Banks, schools and roads remain closed after citizens took to the streets on Monday after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced massive fuel price hikes, which came into effect on midnight on Sunday January 13.

The hashtag #ShutdownZimbabwe has been on the top trends list on Twitter for a second day running as images continue to flood social media of the chaos that erupted on the first day of the stayaway protests.

Pastor Mawarire claimed on Tuesday that his Twitter account had been shut down and he was able to use the social media service only if he was on a VPN.

#ThisFlag E Mawarire

@PastorEvanLive

So my twitter account has now been blocked from viewing locally unless you’re on VPN. These silencing tactics have already failed. We’re asking for a better nation that’s all

260

208 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Zimbabweans have lashed out at police after day one of the stayaway saw scenes of chaos erupt across the country. The stayaway was called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, the largest in the country.

The call by the union followed a televised announcement by Mnangagwa, who said fuel prices would double.

These are some of the shock images that went viral on Monday:

ShutdownZW@Abbey263

ZANU Pf Kadoma district office burnt DAY 1

42

25 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

#ByoTimes@byotimes

The Aftermaths of the protests that took place in the CBD

4

See #ByoTimes’s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Shingai Nyoka@shingainyoka

I saw Hundreds of Epworth youth protesting over fuel price increase. They say they are marching into town to register anger.

2

See Shingai Nyoka’s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy

#ThisFlag E Mawarire

@PastorEvanLive

 · 

Entering Day 2 of National STAY AWAY with Z.C.T.U & citizens. We must remain united & committed to NON-VIOLENT PEACEFUL PROTEST. We ask u 2 STAY AT HOME, no work no school. We MUST BE HEARD & things MUST CHANGE. Its our constitutional right 2 hold Govt 2 account

Embedded video

humba@sqamb

2nrw u will want fuel from the same service station pic.twitter.com/tAXwNjW6Qv

43

Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on Twitter
25 people are talking about this

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Pearl Matibe@PearlMatibe

@hwende informed via Twitter a/c "Harvest House on fire now;" Morgan Tsvangirai House the Movement for Democratic Change political party HQ should remain peaceful, law-abiding, non-violent w/no destruction of property.

It's going to be long night!

It’s going to be long night!

1

See Pearl Matibe’s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Francisco Taveira@jftaveira1993

Protesters in the capital and the city of chanted slogans against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who introduced the price rises on Sunday in the face of the country’s worst economic crisis in a decade. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/01/14/zimbabwe-security-forces-fire-protesters-amid-anger-fuel-price/ 

3

Twitter Ads info and privacy

Zimbabwe security forces fire on protesters amid anger over fuel price hikes

Zimbabwean security forces on Tuesday fired on hundreds of protesters who barricaded roads and burned tyres over fuel price rises of 150 per cent.

telegraph.co.uk

See Francisco Taveira’s other Tweets

The President 🇰🇪🇺🇬

@Ugaman01

Zimbabwe’s MDC Headquarters down.

10

See The President 🇰🇪🇺🇬‘s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Mathanda@MathandaNcube


Country burns.
Hope the powers that be remember the Motlanthe commission recommendations on army deployment before they unleash the soldiers.

18

15 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Cídia Chissungo@Cidiachissungo

is in protests that will last 3 days. Rising oil prices are the reason for the demonstrations. is the call for no one to get to work. Inevitably there were scenarios of violence and confrontation between demonstrators and the police.

61

78 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights@MatHumanRights

This amount of looting is regrettable.

40

35 people are talking about this
Twitter Ads info and privacy

ZooM Harare@ZoomHarare

Most shops counting losses after massive looting by Zimbabwean Protestors and thugs

4

See ZooM Harare’s other Tweets
Twitter Ads info and privacy

MORE

