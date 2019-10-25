Acie Lumumba mocks Mnangagwa

Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje has mocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa of wearing a scarf during the lowly attended anti sanctions gala that was held at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

Said Lumumba, “Others saw the empty stadium, inini hangu I saw the scarf. I honestly can’t get over the fact that in this heat, mavapfekedza scarf, munhu akadayi ahabvisirwe ma sanctions. CIO ine hutsinye amana.”

#ThePeoplesChampion @acielumumba Others saw the empty stadium, inini hangu I saw the scarf . I honestly can’t get over the fact that in this heat, mavapfekedza scarf, munhu akadayi ahabvisirwe ma sanctions. CIO ine hutsinye amana. At least mapa vauya ma t-shirts

Lumumba who ran a media campaign on behalf of the Lacoste faction during the November 2017 coup has been posting social media tweets that are very supportive of exiled Saviour Kasukuwere whose name is touted to take over from Mnangagwa.

Lumumba recently posted that Mnangagwa has failed to run the country and the young people are the ones who are suffering the most.