Acie Lumumba Mocks Evan Mawarire And POVO

Acie Lumumba has ridiculed Pastor Evan Mawarire and a coalition of independent candidates called the People’s Own Voice (POVO).
Commenting on micro-blogging website, Twitter, Lumumba likened the coalition to child’s play (mahumbwe) and said POVO is a grouping of unemloyed individuals who are resorting to politics to earn a living. Said Lumumba:
POVO mahumbwe. A group of unemployed and unemployables now resorting to politics, vana vakuswera kumahumbwe. ED needs to create jobs ndapota.
POVO is made up of candidates that will be running for City of Harare. These include:
- Evan Mawarire – Ward 17, Mount Pleasant
- Henry Munangatire – Ward 8, Highlands
- Marshal Shonhai – Ward 25, Highfields
- Duduzile Nyirongo – Ward 7, Avondale
- Tinashe Prosper Kufahakutizwi – Ward 30, Glen View
- Nyasha Grace Magumise – Ward 16, Malborough
- Sam Mike Mutongerwa – Ward 9, Greendale
- Esther Vongai Zimudzi – Ward 22, Hatfield
- Trust Luckmore Mugari – Ward 45, Kuwadzana
- Tafadzwa Mbawa – Ward 5, Belvedere
- Sarudzai Muringisi – Ward 41, Marlborough
The coalition will be officially launched on Thursday 29 March 2018, at the Harare Gardens between 4-6pm.