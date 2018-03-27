Acie Lumumba Mocks Evan Mawarire And POVO

Acie Lumumba has ridiculed Pastor Evan Mawarire and a coalition of independent candidates called the People’s Own Voice (POVO).

Commenting on micro-blogging website, Twitter, Lumumba likened the coalition to child’s play (mahumbwe) and said POVO is a grouping of unemloyed individuals who are resorting to politics to earn a living. Said Lumumba:

POVO mahumbwe. A group of unemployed and unemployables now resorting to politics, vana vakuswera kumahumbwe. ED needs to create jobs ndapota.

POVO is made up of candidates that will be running for City of Harare. These include:

Evan Mawarire – Ward 17, Mount Pleasant

Henry Munangatire – Ward 8, Highlands

Marshal Shonhai – Ward 25, Highfields

Duduzile Nyirongo – Ward 7, Avondale

Tinashe Prosper Kufahakutizwi – Ward 30, Glen View

Nyasha Grace Magumise – Ward 16, Malborough

Sam Mike Mutongerwa – Ward 9, Greendale

Esther Vongai Zimudzi – Ward 22, Hatfield

Trust Luckmore Mugari – Ward 45, Kuwadzana

Tafadzwa Mbawa – Ward 5, Belvedere

Sarudzai Muringisi – Ward 41, Marlborough

The coalition will be officially launched on Thursday 29 March 2018, at the Harare Gardens between 4-6pm.