A.U calls for lifting of illega economic sanctions on Zimbabwe

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has renewed the African Union demand for the immediate and unconditional removal of sanctions imposed against Zimbabwe.

The move is in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) commemoration of SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.

The AU Chairperson noted that he remains concerned by the negative impact of continued sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe to the country’s socio-economic development and recovery efforts.

I reaffirm the commitment of the African Union to continue working closely with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to support all regional efforts, and in this regard, the African Union associates itself fully with the statement issued by President Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi and current Chairperson of SADC,he said.

