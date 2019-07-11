8 ZAC commissioners chiefs to be named

President Mnangagwa is soon expected to announce the appointment of members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after Parliament submitted the list of successful candidates to his office.

The names were sent to the President by Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders.

Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda told State media yesterday that Parliament had selected successful names from which the President could choose after interviewing several applicants that responded to their advertisement.

“We completed the task of interviews some two weeks ago. In terms of the Constitution, we have favoured His Excellency, the President, with the 12 names out of which the President will appoint eight,” said Adv Mudenda.

“He has already appointed the chairperson through the concurrence of the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders. I believe anytime from now, the President should announce the full complement of the members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.”

Last month, the President swore in High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo at State House as chairperson of ZACC and she has hit the ground running.

Justice Matanda-Moyo has laid out her vision which she says was aimed at ensuring a corrupt-free society and result in quality investigations of matters through enhancing the skills of ZACC investigators.

ZACC will be conducting training for personnel through engaging the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) to come up with a module for officers.

At least 38 candidates were interviewed last month at Parliament Building in a process that was open to members of the public.

The decision to constitute a new ZACC body followed the resignation of the previous ZACC chairperson and commissioners in January this year.

Parliament said it had received 152 nominations by the closing date of February 28, 2019 after flighting an advertisement of those interested to serve as Commissioners.

In terms of Sections 237 and 254 of the Constitution, Parliament’s Committee on Standing Rules and Orders is mandated to nominate candidates for possible appointment by the President, to serve as Commissioners on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as provided for in Chapter 13 of the Constitution.

After receipt of applications, the CSRO then carried out an exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to establish their suitability for consideration to serve on the commission, and shortlisted 38 candidates.

Some of those interviewed are Ms Jessie Majome, Mr Tongai Matutu, Mr Gabriel Chaibva, Mr James Andrew Mushore, Mr Brian Kashangura, Mr Frank Muchengwa, Retired Major Gibson Botomani, Mr Kennedy Mtombeni, Advocate Michael Majuru and Advocate Wilbert Pfungwadzashe Mandinde.