77 people die in Zimbabwean road accidents during festive season

At least 77 people were killed in 1,295 road traffic accidents countrywide between Dec. 15 and 27 this year, Zimbabwean Police said Wednesday.

During the same period in 2020, there were 1,216 accidents and 66 deaths recorded.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said in a statement that 13 people died in 10 fatal road traffic accidents on Christmas Day. A total of 91 accidents were recorded on the same day, leaving 59 people injured.

He said another 12 people died and 25 were injured in road accidents on Dec. 26.

Nyathi said most of the road traffic accidents occurred on highways as a result of speeding, inattention, misjudgment and recklessness.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to be cautious and promote road safety on the roads. We remind drivers that road safety is a collective responsibility which needs the cooperation of all motorists,” he said.