24 killed, over 30 injured after speeding bus rams into truck near tollgate

BEITBRIDGE – Twenty four people were killed and over 30 others are admitted in hospital in Beitbridge following a collision between a bus and a haulage truck just after 7AM on Thursday.

A speeding Urban Connect bus bound for Beitbridge was overtaking another vehicle on approach to the Lutumba tollgate on the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway when it careered into a haulage truck which had just pulled out of the tollgate.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage and 17 people were pronounced dead at the scene, while seven died while being transported to Beitbridge District Hospital 21km away, district medical officer Dr Lenos Samhere said.

Over 30 people were being treated at local health facilities, with 12 of them in critical condition, Samhere added.

