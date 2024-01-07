15 trapped Zimbabwean miners rescued, all alive

All the 15 miners who were trapped at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga are alive.

The miners emerged from the collapsed shaft in groups Sunday afternoon as rescue efforts continue.

The miners were trapped Thursday morning when the shaft they were working on collapsed due to earth tremors.

The government partnered mining experts from Metallon Gold and Fredda Rebbeca Gold Mine and quickly moved in to assist in rescuing the 15 miners in a do-or-die exercise as they raced against time and fragile ground.

13 out of 15 miners who were trapped underground at Redwing mine have been rescued so far : names of those already out are Tatenda Gumbo,Kudakwashe Mucharwa,Simbarashe Siziba,Godson Mandimutsa,Owen Jaison,Maxwell Matsangomba ,Joseph Sithole and Promise Gumbo, Conrad Tsiga, Brian… pic.twitter.com/L8gzBMve7M — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) January 7, 2024

Mines and Mining Development minister Zhemu Soda had earlier issued a directive for Metallon Gold to halt operations at the mine so as not to jeorpadise the rescue exercise.

The accident at the Metalon Gold Zimbabwe mine shaft comes as the mining sector is recording one of the highest numbers of casualties, hence the need for authorities to enforce safety measures in the extractive industry.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...