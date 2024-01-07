News Ticker

15 trapped Zimbabwean miners rescued, all alive

January 7, 2024




All the 15 miners who were trapped at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga are alive.

The miners emerged from the collapsed shaft in groups Sunday afternoon as rescue efforts continue.

The miners were trapped Thursday morning when the shaft they were working on collapsed due to earth tremors.

The government partnered mining experts from Metallon Gold and Fredda Rebbeca Gold Mine and quickly moved in to assist in rescuing the 15 miners in a do-or-die exercise as they raced against time and fragile ground.

Mines and Mining Development minister Zhemu Soda had earlier issued a directive for Metallon Gold to halt operations at the mine so as not to jeorpadise the rescue exercise.

The accident at the Metalon Gold Zimbabwe mine shaft comes as the mining sector is recording one of the highest numbers of casualties, hence the need for authorities to enforce safety measures in the extractive industry.

