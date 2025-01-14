103-Year-Old Grandmother Killed by Lightning in Tragic Incident

Spread the love

MUTARE – A 103-year-old woman, Mrs. Loice Madzirerusa of Batsira Village, Marange, tragically lost her life after being struck by lightning while handling metal utensils in her kitchen hut during a thunderstorm earlier this month.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, the acting spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Manicaland Province, confirmed the incident, which occurred on January 2, 2025.

According to Chinyoka, Mrs. Madzirerusa was weeding in her yard when a sudden rainstorm began. She sought shelter in her kitchen hut and started arranging metal kitchen utensils scattered around the room. Tragically, a lightning bolt struck the roof of the hut, causing a fire.

The victim’s neighbour, Mrs. Winnie Ndoro (70), noticed the blaze and discovered Mrs. Madzirerusa lying on the ground. She, along with Ms. Lynette Jera, dragged the victim to the main house. Ms. Jera alerted other villagers, but despite their efforts, Mrs. Madzirerusa was pronounced dead.

Police were informed of the incident and attended the scene. The body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged the public to take precautions during the rainy season, highlighting the dangers of lightning and sudden flooding. He advised residents to install lightning conductors, avoid handling metal objects during storms, and refrain from being in open spaces when it is raining.

“Rainstorms can produce deadly lightning and cause unexpected flooding. We urge the public to follow safety measures to avoid tragedies like this,” Chinyoka said.

The incident has left the local community in shock, underscoring the need for vigilance and preparedness during Zimbabwe’s rainy season.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...