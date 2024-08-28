10 dead as bus travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg involved in crash in Limpopo

Spread the love

HARARE – Ten people believed to be Zimbabweans died while several others were injured when a Mzansi bus that was travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg was involved in a road accident near Polokwane, South Africa just before midnight on Tuesday.

According to a statement by South Africa’s Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo, the accident took place at 3 Miles, on the N1 around Makhado.

“The bus was en-route to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe, when the accident happened just before midnight, on the evening of Tuesday, 27 August 2024.

“All the deceased, 5 males and 5 females, are reportedly foreign nationals,” the department said through acting MEC spokesperson Phuti Lekganyane on Wednesday.

Reports said the accident happened when the bus driver “drove over a round-about (the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane) at high speed, lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers in the process”.

The bus driver is reportedly new in his job, and not familiar with the route.

Added Lekganyane, “The scene has been cleared, and the injured passengers have been taken to various hospitals in Makhado”.

Limpopo MEC Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye has sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased.

She also “urged motorists to be alert of their surroundings and drive with caution, at all times”.

The accident adds to the horrifying carnage on South Africa’s roads.

Source: ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...