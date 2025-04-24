1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

Spread the love

VICTORIA FALLS – One person died and five others were injured on Wednesday night after their vehicle hit an elephant which landed on the car’s roof about 40km from Victoria Falls on the Kazungula Road.

The driver of a Toyota Isis heading towards Victoria Falls with six people onboard allegedly overtook a stationary vehicle which had its hazard lights on and immediately rammed into the sub-adult elephant.

The vehicle veered off the road, trapping all six occupants for over 30 minutes.

Rangers from the department of parks and wildlife had to shoot the injured elephant dead in order to remove it from on top of the vehicle.

Tragically, the passenger in the front seat of the vehicle died from their injuries, the ZBC reported.

Animal and human encounters are common on roads leading to Victoria Falls. Elephants roam the unfenced forests freely. – ZimLive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...