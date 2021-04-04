Zuma says he has been left out to dry by ANC

Former president Jacob Zuma told the ANC’s top six during a meeting held in early March that he had been left “out to dry” by the party.

In speaking notes compiled by his team, Zuma spoke of his disappointment in the ANC and its leaders.

The meeting was meant to convince Zuma to change his mind about his refusal to appear before the Zondo commission. His first and last appearance at the inquiry was in 2019.

Zuma met the top six in early March and had reportedly spoken for two hours. The meeting notes run into 23 pages.

He begins by explaining the history of the South African Constitution and explains how the vision for the country’s democracy was.

Zuma then explained why he believed the judiciary had begun to sway away from its founding vision.

The former president said he was disappointed that the ANC top six was approaching him for a meeting under what he believes were false pretences. Zuma said the actual purpose of the meeting was a public showing meant to please outside forces.

“It (meeting) takes place when I have been left dry and without much-needed support from you. I can’t help but feel that the urgency of this meeting is not only concerned about my interests and welfare but a response to external interests,” he said.

Zuma said he had the right to criticise the judiciary and explained that he would not be appearing at the Zondo commission because it lacks independence.

“I am entitled in terms of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to hold and express views, opinions and beliefs about the judiciary.

“I am entitled to freedom of conscience and it is my right to conscience that I refuse to participate in the judicial process that appears to lack the attributes of independence,” Zuma said.

The senior leader said he had never enjoyed freedom since 1994 and all his problems started after he took government office.

He listed the arms deal case, the NPA’s 2003 charges against, the rape trial he faced and the allegations he aided the Guptas in corrupt deals – as proof that he had been subjected to unfair allegations.

Zuma told the top six that they had looked away as he faced the allegations of corruption and about the “nine wasted years” of his presidency.

“My own comrades worked to oust me as president and even worked with the opposition to remove an ANC president from Parliament -something that was unprecedented.

“In more recent years, the ANC has never protected me as I faced unjustified attacks that I assisted the Guptas to capture the State. You know very well that is not true, but you left the narrative run along,” Zuma said.

The former president also highlighted that he had been left to finance his own legal cases as President Cyril Ramaphosa had revoked the State’s obligations to finance his legal fees.

“As if that was not enough, Mr President, you unfairly and unjustifiably decided to stop funding my criminal trial. This is contrary to the agreements I had with the State. Comrades you know very well stopping legal funding would prejudice me immensely and I was facing the State with limited resources,” Zuma said.

He also called out the party for stopping his supporters, who are members of the ANC, from supporting him while he appeared in court.

Zuma told the ANC leadership that he was willing to go to jail instead of being part of the Zondo commission.

“I have decided I will go to prison if needs be, but will not succumb to a compromised and politicised judicial system. I will not join you in seeking the approval of White Monopoly Capital forces that tell you to persuade me. This is not defiance against the ANC but my right to deal with my litigation as I deem appropriate,” Zuma said.