‘Zuma is not in hospital for Covid-19’

Former president Jacob Zuma is well and currently enjoying the holiday season with family at home.

That’s the word from Edward Zuma following a report that the former president and his wife Gertrude Sizakele MaKhumalo were hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

He said: “We wish to inform the South African public about the health condition of former president Jacob G Zuma.

“The former president is well and currently enjoying his festive season with family, and is at home adhering to all regulations announced in March this year. Former president Zuma is well and in good spirits.”

Sunday World reported that a source confirmed the former first couple were admitted to Netcare The Bay Hospital in Richards Bay, northern KwaZulu-Natal.