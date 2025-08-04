Zuma demands Ramaphosa resign by Friday or face court showdown

THE beleaguered former South African President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has issued a scathing letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, demanding answers over recent executive decisions, the withdrawal of several key announcements, and his immediate resignation for allegedly breaching the Constitution.

In a sharply worded statement, KMNS Inc. Attorneys, acting for Zuma as a taxpayer and concerned, accuse Ramaphosa of ‘increasingly obscure’ and ‘unconstitutional’ conduct relating to high-level government appointments and an ongoing judicial inquiry.

This comes as the Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party case against Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on leave on Tuesday,

The attorneys fired questions aimed at exposing the rationale behind recent decisions, particularly the appointment of Professor Firoz Cachalia as Acting Minister of Police, and the formation of a commission chaired by the Acting Deputy Chief Justice to investigate alleged corruption in the judiciary.

Mchunu was suspended and placed on leave with immediate effect on July 13, 2025, awaiting a judicial commission of investigation into claims of corruption and political influence in South Africa’s policing agencies.

“Your conduct is not in the interests of the people of South Africa and future generations,” said the attorneys. “Where in our law do you, as president, derive the power to delegate the proposed Judicial Commission of Inquiry the power to investigate allegations of misconduct and/or criminal conduct on the part of any member or members of the Judiciary?”

The attorneys also took issue with the cost to the public. “What are the estimated costs to the taxpayers for the failure to act in a similar or consistent manner?”

They made three direct demands to Ramaphosa:

-Withdraw the announcements made on July 13 and 31 regarding Cabinet reshuffles.

-Reverse the swearing-in of Professor Cachalia.

-Resign immediately for ‘repeatedly violating your oath of office”.

The legal team warned that failure to meet their deadline of 10 am Friday, August 8, will result in urgent court action.

Professor Theo Neethling, head of the Department of Political Studies and Governance at the University of the Free State, said Ramaphosa has already faced similar criticism with Zuma sending him a letter on August 28, 2020, challenging his commitment to fighting corruption.

“Frankly, I do not believe this latest call for the president’s resignation will succeed. It appears to be more of a political manoeuvre than a matter of substantive concern,” added Neethling. “The focus seems to be on undermining the person of President Ramaphosa rather than on strengthening democratic institutions and promoting accountable governance.”

IOL