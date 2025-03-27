Zimbabwe’s Walter Mzembi Joined Global Democracy Forum in Berlin Alongside Clinton, World Leaders

Spread the love

LONDON — Zimbabwean diplomat and former Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Walter Mzembi attended The World Forum on the Future of Democracy, AI/Tech and HumanMind in Berlin this month, where his contributions to African diplomacy and sustainable development were recognized.

The high-profile event, held on 18–19 March 2025, brought together global leaders, Nobel laureates, and influential figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley, and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Dr. Mzembi participated in a panel discussion titled “Africa’s Governance and Development: The Role of Foreign Aid and China’s Influence.”

In the invitation letter, Jaka Bizilj, founder of The World Forum and Chairman of Cinema for Peace, praised Mzembi’s “visionary leadership” in advancing Africa’s global standing, particularly through sustainable tourism and governance advocacy. The forum addressed challenges to democracy and proposed legislative reforms to strengthen freedoms worldwide.

Dr. Mzembi also attended the Democracy Gala at Berlin’s Hotel Adlon, where Bill Clinton was honoured as “The Peacemaker of the Century” for his role in resolving conflicts in the Balkans, Northern Ireland, and beyond.

The invitation highlighted growing international recognition of Africa’s geopolitical significance amid shifting global power dynamics. “Now more than ever, democracy is under threat,” the letter stated, urging collaborative efforts to renew governance systems.

Past editions of The World Forum featured addresses by Pope Francis, US President Joe Biden, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, reinforcing its stature as a platform for shaping humanity’s future.

Organizers covered Dr. Mzembi’s travel and accommodation expenses. The event took place near Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate, symbolizing historic transformations in global politics.

Statement from the Invitation Letter: “We believe you can make a difference in the city of change – Berlin – by delivering a speech at The World Forum next to the Brandenburg Gate and the Berlin Wall, where we plan to discuss ways to change the world and renew democracy around the globe.”

Dr. Mzembi’s participation amplified African perspectives on governance, foreign investment, and China’s expanding influence on the continent.

