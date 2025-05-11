Zelensky says ready for talks in Istanbul

Spread the love

KYIV, – Ukraine has been waiting for a ceasefire since May 12 and is ready to start negotiations with Russia in Turkey on May 15, said Vladimir Zelensky in his Telegram channel.

“We are waiting for a full and lasting ceasefire tomorrow to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy,” he wrote. “And I will be waiting for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s visit to Turkey on Thursday. Personally.”

This statement came after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the negotiations proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which could take place in Turkey on May 15. Prior to that, Zelensky conditioned negotiations with Moscow on the introduction of a 30-day cease-fire.

Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, invited the authorities in Kiev to resume direct negotiations without preconditions, interrupted in 2022. It is proposed to start the dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.

