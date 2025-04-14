Zelensky Admits Ukraine Lacks Military Strength to Retake All Occupied Territories, Urges Diplomatic End to War

Spread the love

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged that Ukraine currently lacks the military capacity to fully reclaim all Russian-occupied territories, signalling a possible shift towards a diplomatic resolution to the prolonged conflict with Russia.

By Foreign Desk Reporter: 14 April 2025

Speaking during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday, Zelensky admitted the limitations of Ukraine’s battlefield capacity amid ongoing fighting in the country’s east and south.

“That’s why this war will end diplomatically, but we will not recognise the lost territories as Russian,” Zelensky declared, reaffirming Ukraine’s official stance that the regions occupied by Russian forces — including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — remain legally part of Ukraine.

The statement marks one of the clearest indications yet that Kyiv may be open to a negotiated end to the war, now in its third year, albeit without formally conceding any territory to Moscow.

A Shift in Tone Amid Stalemate

Zelensky’s remarks come amid a gruelling military stalemate and dwindling Western support. Ukrainian forces have struggled to make significant territorial gains in recent months, while U.S. and European military aid packages have faced delays due to domestic political divisions.

The war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, has led to tens of thousands of deaths, the displacement of millions, and severe damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure and economy.

Military analysts say Zelensky’s admission reflects the hard realities on the ground.

“This is a sobering but realistic assessment,” said Ukrainian security analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko. “Ukraine cannot indefinitely pursue a total military reconquest without sustained and consistent Western support, which is increasingly uncertain.”

Diplomatic Talks on the Horizon?

While Zelensky did not outline specific diplomatic initiatives, his emphasis on a negotiated end suggests potential openness to future mediation — possibly involving neutral third parties or international institutions such as the United Nations or the OSCE.

However, the President made it clear that Ukraine would not recognise any redrawn borders imposed by Russia.

“There is no room for surrender. We will not legitimise occupation,” he said.

The Kremlin has yet to respond directly to Zelensky’s comments. Russian officials have previously stated that the territories under Moscow’s control are now “indivisibly Russian” — a position Ukraine and its allies have repeatedly rejected.

War Fatigue and Political Pressures

With the war dragging on and casualties mounting, both military fatigue and political pressure are mounting in Ukraine and abroad. Domestically, Zelensky has faced increasing calls from opposition figures to prioritise negotiations over continued fighting. Internationally, support from some key allies, especially in the U.S. and EU, has begun to show signs of fatigue.

Still, public sentiment in Ukraine remains largely resistant to any settlement that would permanently cede land to Russia. A recent opinion poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that over 70% of Ukrainians oppose any peace deal that includes territorial concessions.

As both sides remain entrenched and diplomacy appears elusive, Zelensky’s comments could lay the groundwork for a shift in the war’s trajectory — one that transitions from open conflict to political negotiation. However, the path to peace remains uncertain, with key questions unresolved: Who will mediate? Under what terms? And can a compromise be reached without undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty?

For now, Zelensky’s message appears to walk a fine line — acknowledging military limitations while firmly rejecting the idea of legitimising territorial loss.

