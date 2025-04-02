Zanu PF Endorses South Africa’s Efforts to Mend Relations with the US

Spread the love

Harare – Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, has thrown its support behind South Africa’s attempts to restore diplomatic relations with the United States under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Tuesday, Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, alongside the party’s director of information Farai Marupira, expressed optimism that South Africans would unite rather than be divided along racial lines during this process.

“As a diplomat, I am an ambassador, and I usually refrain from interfering in the diplomatic affairs of other nations. However, our hope is that Pretoria/Tshwane and Washington can reconcile and foster a constructive state-to-state relationship that promotes progress,” said Mutsvangwa, a former Zimbabwean ambassador to China.

He further expressed hopes that South Africans, irrespective of their backgrounds, would work towards a shared future.

“If you have acquired influence, we are pleased, and we only hope that you utilise that influence—particularly in key global centres like Washington—for the benefit of Africa,” he added.

Tensions Over Alleged Foreign Influence

Mutsvangwa’s remarks come in light of ongoing tensions in South Africa, where Afrikaner lobby groups such as AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement have faced allegations of using their connections in Washington to advocate for sanctions against South Africa.

Last week, IOL reported that the two organisations rejected accusations from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) that they were spreading misinformation abroad. The ANC has voiced concerns over the groups’ lobbying activities, particularly their meetings with US government officials.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently criticised AfriForum and Solidarity for their engagements with Washington, expressing disappointment over their actions.

Lessons from Zimbabwe’s Past

Commenting on the matter, Mutsvangwa warned against a confrontational approach in bilateral relations and internal affairs, citing Zimbabwe’s past experiences.

“There should be enough room for constructive engagement between Afrikaners in South Africa and their government. Confrontation does not help. We, as Zimbabweans, have walked that path before, and on every occasion, we have seen that it is not beneficial,” he stated.

“When we reach an understanding, things improve. That is why our model in 1979—when elections led to a liberation movement taking power—became the foundation upon which South Africa achieved majority rule in 1994.”

US Consideration for Afrikaner Resettlement

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the United States is considering resettling Afrikaners who claim to be facing racial discrimination in South Africa. According to a statement from the US Embassy in Pretoria, this move aligns with President Trump’s executive order addressing what the US describes as “egregious actions” in South Africa.

“The US Department of State, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security and implementing partners, is assessing the eligibility of ethnic minority Afrikaners for refugee resettlement in the United States,” the embassy stated last month.

The unfolding developments continue to shape diplomatic and political discourse in the region, with stakeholders closely monitoring how the situation will evolve.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...