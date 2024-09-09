Zambia’s Economy on Brink of Collapse Due to Poor Governance

Spread the love

Lusaka, Zambia – The President of the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), Andyford Banda, has issued a stark warning, claiming that Zambia’s economy is on the verge of collapse due to poor governance under the current United Party for National Development (UPND) administration.

In a recent interview, Banda expressed deep concerns over the government’s handling of key national issues, particularly pointing to the ongoing energy crisis. He accused the UPND government of failing to implement innovative solutions and criticized their tendency to blame external factors for the country’s challenges.

“The economy is on the verge of collapse because of our governance system,” Banda said. “You cannot just blame drought as the main cause of this energy crisis. Leadership is what matters in times of crisis, and even the President himself acknowledged this before coming to power.”

Banda further stated that the UPND’s failure to provide a clear plan to address the country’s pressing issues has worsened the situation, adding that without decisive leadership, the economic decline will continue.

Zambia has been grappling with an energy crisis that has led to widespread power outages, affecting businesses and daily life across the country. Banda’s comments come at a time when frustration is growing among citizens over the government’s response to the crisis.

Despite the UPND’s promises of economic recovery, Banda’s remarks signal a growing concern about the future of Zambia’s economic stability.

