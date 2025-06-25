Zambian Regime Files Urgent Court Bid To Stop Lungu Burial In South Africa

Spread the love

The Zambian government has filed an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, seeking to stop the burial of former President Edgar Lungu, whose funeral service was scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 25 June, at 11 AM.

Zambia’s Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, submitted the public interest application on Tuesday, challenging the Lungu family’s decision to bury the former head of state in South Africa.

Lungu, who died on June 5 at the age of 68 while receiving treatment at Mediclinic Medforum Hospital in Pretoria, reportedly wished to be buried outside Zambia and far from his political rival, current President Hakainde Hichilema.

According to family members, Lungu’s final wish was that Hichilema “should not come anywhere near his body,” prompting the family’s decision to forgo a state funeral and opt for burial in South Africa instead.

The Zambian government, however, insists on conducting a state funeral for the late president in Zambia, complete with full military honours and national customs. Kabesha argues that such ceremonies are mandated by law for former heads of state and serve a broader public interest.

In his court papers, Kabesha is seeking an interim interdict against several members of Lungu’s family, including former First Lady Esther Lungu, four of the couple’s children, family lawyer Makebi Zulu, and the funeral company managing Lungu’s remains.

He wants the burial postponed until legal and constitutional questions around Lungu’s final resting place are resolved.

Kabesha maintains that even if Lungu expressed a wish to avoid a state funeral, such personal preferences “must yield to the greater public interest.”

He also referenced legal precedent, pointing to the 2021 case of founding President Kenneth Kaunda, whose burial wishes were overruled in favour of interment at Embassy Park, the official resting place for national leaders in Lusaka.

The urgent application is set to be heard at 8 AM on Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court.

More: ZimLive