Zambian Radio and Television to Shutdown at Night due Power Blackouts

LUSAKA– The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has granted all licensed radio and television stations in Zambia a temporary “cooling off” window, effective immediately, to address operational challenges exacerbated by the country’s ongoing load management issues.

This temporary relief measure will allow broadcasters to go off-air from midnight to 6:00 AM for the next three months, helping them mitigate the rising costs associated with 24-hour operations during frequent power outages.

The IBA’s decision came after extensive consultations with stakeholders and an assessment of the impact of load shedding on broadcasters. Findings showed that many stations are struggling to keep their equipment running during power outages, increasing their operational costs significantly.

“This move demonstrates the IBA’s commitment to supporting the sustainability of broadcasting operations, while reducing the financial burden on media houses,” said Mr. Chikosoka Chisula, IBA Board Chairperson.

The Authority emphasized its dedication to ensuring that the public remains informed, even during challenging times, while supporting broadcasters in overcoming the financial hurdles caused by energy management issues.

This measure will be in place for three months as the industry navigates the current power crisis.