Zambian President urges Africa leaders to emulate Robert Mugabe

LUSAKA – Zambian President Edgar Lungu has urged African leaders to emulate former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe who was fearless in protecting the integrity of his country.

The Head of State said the current generation of leaders has a lot to learn from the late Mr. Mugabe and Zambia’s first Republican President Dr. Kaunda who was fearless in speaking the truth.

He said Leaders don’t need to be afraid of anyone including the West in speaking the truth which the late President Mugabe stood for.

President Lungu said Mr. Mugabe is a man most African leaders looked to in Africa as he was a voice of the continent at various forums including at the AU and UN.

Meanwhile, Former President Robert Mugabe’s remains are due to be returned to Zimbabwe on Wednesday and the government has confirmed that his funeral will take place over two days this coming weekend.

Mr. Mugabe died, aged 95, in a hospital in Singapore last week.

But now there seems to be some disagreement between the family and the government over where the man who led Zimbabwe for 37 years, from 1980 to 2017, should be laid to rest.

Some of his relatives want him to be buried in his rural homestead in the village of Kutama in Mashonaland West province, 80km (about 50 miles) west of the capital, Harare.

Most of Zimbabwe’s national heroes – those who fought against the white-minority rule – are buried at the Heroes’ Acre shrine just outside Harare.

Inside the gates of Mr. Mugabe’s rural home, now manned by just one security guard, a dozen mourners gathered on Sunday to pay their respects.

BBC reports that they sat in small groups, speaking in hushed voices.