Zambian President Hands Over SADC Troika Role Via Video-link

LUSAKA – Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, amidst growing diplomatic strains with Zimbabwe, attended the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation Summit remotely on Friday as the outgoing Chairperson.

Tanzania, as represented by President Suluhu Samia takes over as Chairperson of the Organ Troika from Zambia.

The virtual participation comes as tensions between the two nations escalate, leading to President Hichilema’s decision to engage in the summit via video link rather than attending in person.

The Sadc Organ Troika Summit was held today at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare – ahead of tomorrow’s 44th Ordinary SADC Summit – with its new chair, Tanzania President SuluhuSamia in charge, and Namibia President Dr Nangolo Mbumba in attendance.

As ex-Chairperson of the Troika over the 2023 and 2024 period, Zambia President Hichilema who attended virtually, gave an exit report in which he said: “We are very pleased that the elections that happened during our time or the year that has passed were reasonably peaceful and delivered leaderships that Sadc can be proud of.”

That is President Hichilema’s important take, in his own words, on the record.

Whereas the 2023 and 20 24 Organ Troika was composed of Zambia holding the chairmanship, Tanzania as incoming chair, and Namibia as outgoing member; its 2024 to 2025 composition is Tanzania as chairing, Zambia as outgoing member, with the new member to take up the chairmanship in August 2025 to be announced tomorrow (Saturday) by the Summit.

The SADC Summit, held in Harare, Zimbabwe, is focused on the theme: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised SADC.”

It takes place against a backdrop of regional security issues and trade disputes involving Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa.

In a related development, the Zambia Defence Forces soccer team has withdrawn from the SADC games, leaving the Zimbabwe Football Association scrambling for a replacement.

The diplomatic rift between Zambia and Zimbabwe has intensified following remarks made by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his recent visit to Russia. Mnangagwa alleged that Zambia is hosting U.S. military bases as part of a broader strategy by the U.S. to consolidate power in the region and isolate Zimbabwe.

This statement has been rejected by Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe as an “unwarranted attack” on Zambia’s sovereignty.

Haimbe emphasized that Zambia values its historical ties with Zimbabwe and has actively supported efforts to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe imposed by the U.S. and the European Union earlier this year.

“Regrettably, however, the sentiments expressed by President Mnangagwa do not reflect the warm relations that we have maintained,” Haimbe said.

The Zambian government has called on the African Union (AU) and SADC to mediate discussions to resolve the diplomatic discord. Both regional bodies were unavailable for comment on Friday.

Zimbabwe’s Information Minister Jenfan Muswere downplayed the notion of deteriorating relations, emphasizing that Zimbabwe remains committed to maintaining friendly ties with all its neighbors, including Zambia. “We are a friend to all and an enemy to none,” Muswere said, highlighting the historical cooperation between the two nations.

Dr. Alexander Rusero, an international relations professor at Africa University in Zimbabwe, suggested that Zambia’s reaction might be seen as retaliation against President Mnangagwa’s comments. He noted that while Zimbabwe’s concerns about regional militarization are valid, the public leak of the comments may have been a misstep rather than an intentional diplomatic breach.

President Hichilema has denied allegations of U.S. militarization in Zambia, clarifying that Zambia’s military exchanges with various countries, including the U.S., should not be misconstrued as the establishment of U.S. military bases on Zambian soil.

