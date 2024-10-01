Zambian judges hold emergency crisis meeting

Spread the love

Judges in Lusaka reportedly held an emergency meeting yesterday in response to the ongoing crisis within Zambia’s judiciary, following the suspension of three Constitutional Court Judges by President Hakainde Hichilema. The suspended judges were among those who dismissed a petition in 2016 that contested the electoral victory of former President Edgar Lungu, which Hichilema had challenged.

The emergency meeting was reportedly convened as concern grew among members of the judiciary about their security, with fears that more suspensions could follow. Sources indicated that a number of cases at the High Court, Supreme Court, and Constitutional Court were adjourned as judges attended the urgent gathering, discussing the potential implications of the President’s actions.

The international community has also taken notice of the developments. Reports suggest that the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association (CMJA) is en route to Lusaka after international media coverage revealed the suspension of the three judges. Their arrival could signify international concern over the independence of the judiciary in Zambia, especially given the high-profile nature of the suspended judges’ previous cases.

This situation has sparked widespread debate about judicial independence and the potential consequences of the executive branch’s interference in the judiciary. Many in the legal community are now awaiting further developments as discussions between the judiciary and the government unfold.

Source – Daily Nation