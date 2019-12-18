Zambia president reiterates smoking cannabis remains a crime

LUSAKA – Smoking cannabis is still a crime in Zambia, despite the southern African country approving its use for economic and medicinal purposes.

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) reported that according to president Edgar Lungu, government had not legalised the plant for smoking.

Lungu warned Zambians that those found smoking cannabis would be arrested.

He was expected to engage the ministry of health and various stakeholders to “sensitise” citizens on the reasons government decided to legalise cultivation of the plant for specific purposes.

Lungu’s cabinet approved the cultivation, processing and exporting of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes at its special sitting on December 4.

The ministry of health was tasked with providing overall leadership on the legalisation and coordinating the issuing of licenses.

African News Agency (ANA)