Zambia Mourns the Passing of Former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa

THE nation is in mourning following the death of former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa, who passed away on August 13, 2024, at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka.

Mrs. Mwanawasa, the widow of late President Levy Mwanawasa, served as Zambia’s First Lady from 2002 until her husband’s passing in 2008.

President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his deep sorrow, stating, “It is with deep shock and sorrow that we have learnt of the passing of the former First Lady, Mrs. Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa. We call on the country to unite as we join her family, and indeed the nation, in prayer. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba, President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Mwanawasa and Kakubo families. “My heart goes out to the entire Mwanawasa family during this difficult time. May God comfort, strengthen, and keep us united in this bereavement,” he said. Dr. Mumba praised Mrs. Mwanawasa’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and compassion, which he noted left a lasting impact on the nation.

Mrs. Maureen Mwanawasa is remembered for her significant contributions to Zambia, particularly her advocacy for social causes and her commitment to the nation’s development. She was a former president of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS and founded the Maureen Mwanawasa Community Initiative (MMCI) in 2002, reflecting her passion for improving the lives of others.

Born on April 28, 1963, in Kabwe, Central Province, Mrs. Mwanawasa was the eighth of ten children. She married Levy Mwanawasa in 1987, and together they had four children. Mrs. Mwanawasa played an active role in her husband’s political career, particularly during the 2001 presidential election campaign that led to his victory.

In her own right, Mrs. Mwanawasa made a mark on Zambia’s political landscape. She was considered a potential presidential candidate in 2006 and later ran for the position of executive mayor of Lusaka in 2016. Although she came second in that election, her dedication to public service remained evident throughout her life.

A devoted community leader, Mrs. Mwanawasa was honored with World Vision’s International Hope Award in 2006 for her work in uplifting vulnerable populations. Her religious journey saw her transition from being a Jehovah’s Witness, from which she was excommunicated in 2001 due to her political activities, to later becoming a Baptist Christian.

As the nation reflects on her life, Maureen Mwanawasa’s contributions to Zambia will be remembered with respect and admiration. Her legacy of service, compassion, and dedication to the country’s progress will continue to inspire future generations.

