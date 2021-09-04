Zambia hit by servere liquidity crisis

LUSAKA, Zambia – The Bank of Zambia has issued a statement in response to the cash shortages currently bedevilling the southern African country.

Bank of Zambia Assistant Director-Communications, Besnat Mwanza, said while they expected higher demand for cash as the crop marketing season is underway and also due to the general elections held recently, the demand has been more than anticipated.

Mwanza urged the transacting public to make use of electronic payment methods as they are not only convenient but also provide a safe means of transacting in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zimbabwe Mail is publishing the statement released by Mwanza today, Saturday 4 September 2021: