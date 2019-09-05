Xenophobia: South African Drivers Barred from Crossing Borders Into Zimbabwe, Zambia, Others

Truckers from African countries have warned that South African truck drivers would not be allowed to cross their borders.

The drivers, who blocked some South African truckers from crossing their border said it was their way of responding to the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In the video that has now gone viral on social media, the drivers said South African truckers would not be allowed to cross the borders of Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Tanzania Mozambique, and Congo.

Although it was not clear from the video which of the borders the clip was recorded, the men said South African drivers would henceforth park their trucks at the borders or hire a native driver to drive into their country.

One of the men in the video demanded that the South African driver who was recording the incident take the message back home to his people.

Sahara Reporters ✔@SaharaReporters #Xenophobic Attack: Don’t Drive Through Our Border, Use The Sea, Drivers from Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, Congo Tell South Africans

“You are the one interviewing me, you tell your colleagues them in South Africa, we don’t like this shit which is happening,” he told the man.

“We are warning you in a polite way. You are here, you are not in South Africa. If we do you the way you are doing there, how are you going to feel? So, you have to know, tell your people, we are going to do it this way, no South African driver will cross these countries; Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Malawi, Tanzania Mozambique, Congo.

“We don’t want drivers from there [South Africa]. If they want, they can drive up to the border, they park the truck and employee another driver to drive through these countries. It is what we are going to do. 50-50!

“Another thing, the employers, there is Namibia port there, Tanzania port there, why don’t they use these ports? We want South Africans to know that what they are doing is rubbish and no one likes that.”

Another man in the video corroborated his colleague, saying if Africa must have truly free borders for Africans, then every country must protest one another.

Other African countries have been reacting to the Xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals in South Africa.

On Sunday, South African truck driver launched a nationwide strike against the employment of foreign drivers, This strike led to the attack on businesses owned by Nigerians and other African nationals.