Bafana Bafana have been left without an opponent just days before their scheduled friendly.

The national team tweeted that the game with Madagascar has been called off as they decided to withdraw from the tie.

This comes days after Zambia decided they weren’t going to play their friendly in light of the recent xenophobic attacks in the country.

Bafana Bafana ✔@BafanaBafana Breaking News: SAFA regrets to inform the public that the match between Bafana Bafana and Madagascar scheduled for this coming Saturday (7 September) has been called off after the visitors (Madagascar) decided to withdraw from the encounter.

Chipolopolo cited security concerns as their reason to call of the game.

This means if SAFA do not find a replacement before Saturday, Molefi Ntseki will have wait to make his debut as the permanent Bafana Bafana coach.

The national team start their journey to AFCON 2021 with qualifier against Ghana in November.

IOL Sport